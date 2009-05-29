Zipcar Takes Its Ads to the Streets–Literally

Zipcar recently conducted a witty new ad experiment on the sidewalks of Washington, D.C.: On two of the city’s busiest corners, it installed “street scenes” depicting exactly why you’d need to sign-up for the car-sharing service. As Anthony Marinos, a D.C. region marketing manager for Zipcar,told PQ Living, “It put asmile on people’s faces.” Nicely done–especially when so many corporate guerrilla campaigns end up so lame or so annoying.