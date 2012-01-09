An Elevated Path Makes You Feel At Home In The Trees

How do you create a piece of architecture without destroying nature? Tetsuo Kondo has found a way, with a temporary elevated ramp that winds its way around the 300-year-old trees of Kadriorg Park near Tallinn, Estonia.

A Path in the Forest was part of last September’s European Capital of Culture events, which included 11 installations in and around Tallinn. The 311-foot-long steel structure, anchored by the surrounding trees, can hold one person (about 176 pounds) per meter.

The project is reminiscent of the Tokyo architect’s equally wondrous Cloudscapes, a collaborative installation with Transsolar that invited visitors to the 2010 Venice Biennale to ascend a walkway into floating puffs of vapor. The more recent installation also plays with the notion of seeing things from a different vantage point: “I feel that the appearance of the woods slightly changes when you walk along this path,” Kondo tells Co.Design. “We no longer are looking up at the woods from the ground but get closer to the leaves.”

