Skeleton Keys to New York’s Secrets, Free While Supplies Last

This summer hundreds of New Yorkers will be seen hastily undoing padlocks, ducking through creaky gates, and rifling through strange P.O. boxes. Do not be alarmed!

The city-wide security breach is part of the public art project Key to the City. Anyone can simply retrieve free keys at a kiosk in Times Square (pictured above), and those keys unlock 24 locations across the city’s five boroughs, which are listed on the Key to the City website. These locations include secret gardens, hidden rooms, and tiny electrical panels.

Since it launched last Thursday, hundreds of New Yorkers have already participated in the large-scale scavenger hunt, which borrows its name from the symbolic welcoming gesture relegated to visiting dignitaries and heads of state.

The piece was conceived by Honduran-born artist Paul Ramírez Jonas, who has worked with keys before, to symbolize ownership and civic pride. It was produced by the spectacle-specializing Creative Time and even has a key-making sponsor: Keys can be copied by visiting participating Medeco dealers around New York.

Key-masters are busy documenting their experience on Flickr, and here are a few of the quirkier locations that are being unlocked as we speak.

A key unlocks a locker at Brooklyn’s Gleason Gym. “Like all lockers, this one is yours as long as your lock is on it,” reads the text, which we hope means people are already storing all sorts of odd possessions in it.

Some are locations located right in plain sight, like the George Washington Bridge into the city. Key-holders get access to the supposedly locked-off pedestrian walkway, although one person commented the gate was already wide open.