Can Contemporary Design Make Harris Tweed Cool Again?

Spend a stormy December evening in the Outer Hebrides and you’ll understand why the locals invented Harris tweed. For centuries, the inhabitants of these remote Scottish isles have handwoven the dense woolen fabric to keep out the biting North Atlantic wind and rain. Outsiders — stuffy toffs, dusty college profs, Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle — adopted it. By the mid-1960s, the foot-powered Hebridean looms were producing as much as 7.6 million meters of cloth every year. Then came the slump. As customers switched to lighter, more modern fabrics, mills were shuttered. By 2008, annual output had sunk to just 500,000 meters.

But on Lewis, an island of moss-coated moors and salmon streams, a startup is weaving a profitable future for the sagging sector, with a client list that ranges from design giants Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood, and Alexander McQueen to cool up-and-comers like Glasgow’s Deryck Walker.

The turnaround began in November 2007, when a new company called Harris Tweed Hebrides bought and reopened a mothballed mill, in the village of Shawbost, and launched a bold, design-driven campaign to restore the cloth to popularity.

Step one in HTH’s strategy: Strip the twee from tweed. “The cloth’s name and reputation is built and maintained by the people who wear it,” says HTH chief executive Ian Angus Mackenzie. “It’s traditionally been an older person’s fabric. But if top designers use Harris tweed, it’s sure to get onto younger people’s backs.”

So the company reached out to Walker, a 32-year-old Scottish rising star in fashion. Tattooed and impish, he is the antithesis of tweedy. His Glasgow studio is a graffitied warehouse he shares with indie bands, artists, and a break-dance crew. His designs boast eccentric details: elaborate origami collars, monklike hoods, supersize sleeves. Walker, who has worked at Versace and Boudicca, is a passionate evangelist for Harris tweed, gushing about what he calls its “mad history” as well as the archaic and arcane rules governing its production. (According to a 1993 Act of Parliament, the yarn must be spun and dyed in the Outer Hebrides and made into cloth in weavers’ homes.) “It’s got great heritage,” Walker says, “but it basically needs a kick up the arse.”

He believes that, with the right marketing and designer backing, Harris tweed could become a luxury brand. “You can go into a shop in Glasgow and pick up a jacket made of Harris tweed for 100 pounds [$150],” he says. “But it’s handwoven and totally unique. It deserves more respect.” And a higher price. So Walker commissioned four new patterns — including a black, blue, and yellow herringbone and a vibrant mustard-and-black check — for his 2009/2010 autumn/winter menswear collection, which debuted in Paris in January. His tweed pieces start at $750.

HTH has also teamed up with the Glasgow design consultancy Graven Images — which has created interiors for the Rezidor Hotel Group, owner of the Radisson SAS chain — to develop home furnishings. The items, including a lampshade and a jumbo beanbag chair, premiered at last November’s 100% Design show in Tokyo.