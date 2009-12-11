Eyecandy of the Day: Even Fashionistas Love Augmented Reality!

Usually, cutting-edge technology doesn’t exactly appeal to hipsters. Something about all the dorky associations, we’d guess. But augmented reality has now made that improbable jump, in this series of animated GIF’s created by design firm Reed + Rader for Spiral Mag. These aren’t true AR avatars per se–but merely moving illustrations of a future where everyone’s got a wilder, more creative version of themselves floating in the intertubes. You know, like MySpace with even more posing. And you thought it wasn’t even possible.