The Silent, Fan-Free Future of Laptop Cooling?

As laptops get smaller and faster, the problem of keeping them cool grows more difficult. But researchers are racing to the next generation in cooling technology, called electro-hydrodynamic cooling. The idea is to first use an electrode to electronically charge the air around the CPU; a second electrode then attracts the charged air, creating a constant stream of moving air that shunts heat with 50% greater energy efficiency than fans. The device also could use far less space, thus allowing for even faster, quieter, and cooler laptops with longer battery life. It might also be used on video game consoles, servers, and projectors–basically any expensive electronics that generate a lot of heat.