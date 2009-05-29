Six Ways to Avoid Landing in the Product Failure Bin

A decade ago the ability to generate ideas for businesses was a terrific and unique offering, and often a good business. Many companies and consultants were conducting workshops aimed at coming up with ideas, hundreds of ideas, and getting paid handsomely to do it. Today, it seems most of the businesses I deal with have more than enough ideas, it’s determining the right ones to invest time and energy into that is the trick.

In the hallways of Northwestern University, where I teach product design, a common and often-quoted statistic is that eight out of ten new product introductions fail. Of the two that make it through the first year, eight out of ten of those fail in year two. What a dismal success rate. In order to make sure your new product introduction is not one of the “never had a chance” crowd, try some of these strategies:

1. Don’t have a casual relationship with the truth. Or, said another way, how a brand works and what is inside, had better line up with what the outside promises. Brands that over promise and oversell, be it through styling or labeling, will meet a certain, swift death in today’s hypercompetitive market. They will be ratted out on the Internet by legions of anonymous, enabled, pitchfork-wielding consumers ready to unmask snake oil wherever it’s detected. If you don’t want to end up in the innovation death pile, make sure what you’re selling lives up to the hype. If it doesn’t, rather than pushing it at people, you’d be better off reconsidering whether you should do it at all.

2. Side effects can kill repurchase. An enchanting basil-scented cleaning product that smells as wonderful as the picture suggests, turns into a ultimately disappointing consumer experience when it leaves a streaky film in sunlight. Or how about this: Take a popular kids’ drink, concentrate it, put it into a squeeze bottle, squeeze it into a glass of water and POW! Instant drink. Great idea, right? Until you realize that the package you’ve just created, in the hands of a middle schooler, is a squirt gun filled with permanent clothes staining ammunition that is stickier than flypaper. If the first moment of truth is purchase, and the second is use, it’s really the third moment, when someone comes back to buy it again–or not–that makes or breaks the business.

3. If the emperor has no clothes, say so. “Right, JB!,we are on it, great idea!” Or, as Monty Python would say, “Splunge.” Have the courage to stand up to nutty ideas no matter where they originate. As long as the quality of the idea is your motivation, what formerly might have gotten you fired, could make you a new product hero today. Find ways to get around company politics, skewer sacred cows, and re-invent tired protocols, and your solutions will have a better chance of connecting. If consumer behavior and purchase habits have changed dramatically, then by logic, the same old, same old will not work to develop new, killer solutions to problems.

4. Knock yourself off before someone else does. When the program is near completion, and the rollout is planned, gather all the unused concepts off the floor, especially the ones that were too “far out,” and start three new initiatives for trying to outdo your product before it even debuts. By knocking yourself off before others do, you may learn some important things about the product you are about to introduce. At a minimum, this strategy will allow you to develop a thicket of patents to interfere with future would- be lampreys. Then double down by staging these “knock yourself offs” as future pipeline ideas, or as I like to call them, “Vectored” solutions. You will eventually have created a continuous innovation stream.

5. Go fast even if you don’t need to. It sounds counter-intuitive, but in the right situation it can be a wildly successful technique. I had a client who never did any insight work or research. Office products. We must have made ninety of them one summer alone. The company was very successful. The client would identify a need via observation and common sense deduction, and then work the answer until it was right at breathtaking speed. (It was Gladwell’s “Blink” thesis in action.) We made many hundreds of product prototypes, and threw them out there until some connected. A handful of hits more than compensated for the more abundant misses. There was joy and uninhibited creativity in the process and the work felt fresh.