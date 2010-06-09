Fast Company’s Father’s Day Contest: Win a Pair of $495 Ceramic Speakers by Joey Roth [UPDATED]

Update: After some hijinks, our comments system is working again. If you submitted by e-mail, we’ve got your entry. But if you’d like, you can re-enter it below in the comments to share with everyone. Thanks!

Father’s Day is coming up fast–June 20th to be exact–and FastCompany.com is here to help, with a super-swank gift for dear old dad: We’re giving away one pair of Ceramic Speakers designed by Joey Roth.

You might have seen these on the Web—they’ve been all over the place. CrunchGear calls them “a true high-fidelity audio solution.”

They usually retail for $495, but you can win them for your dad for free. All you have to do is respond in the comments with the name of a song that always reminds you of your father, and a story about why. The prize goes to whomever has the best story (as chosen by us).

No novels please–limit your entries to 250 words or less. Remember that if you haven’t commented in the past, your story will have to be greenlit by our moderators before it appears on the site (from then on, you’ll be able to jabber away to your heart’s content).

We’ll select the winner on June 15th at 10 a.m. EST, so that the speakers can arrive on your father’s doorstep by the 20th.

Contest Rules