Infographic of the Day: BP’s Horrifying Safety Record

The Gulf Oil spill has everyone focused on BP’s offshore activity–but onshore, BP’s safety record is so bad that it looks like a bunch of typos. Sadly, it’s not.

Between June 2007 and February 2010, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) checked 55 oil refineries operating in the U.S. Two are owned by BP, and those racked up 760 citations for “egregiously willful” safety violations–defined as committed with plain indifference to or intentional disregard for employee safety and health. The other 53 refineries–put together–only received one such violation.

This infographic by Flowing Data lays it all out in horrifying detail:

(Ignore the text on the top of the graphic that mentions 151 refineries–that’s a misunderstanding of a report filed by the Center for Public Integrity.)

As you can see, BP accounted for just 4% of the refineries inspected by OSHA. And yet they accounted for 54% of all violations.

What’s going on here? According to the Center for Public Integrity, Jordan Barab, the U.S.’s deputy assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health, said, “The only thing you can conclude is that BP has a serious, systemic safety problem in their company.”