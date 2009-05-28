Google I/O: The Next Android OS–Google Donut, Looks Tasty

Today marks the end of Google’s I/O developer conference . Justdays shy of Apple’s own WWDC, which kicks off next week, Google tookthe opportunity to tell us two things: Android 2 is going to be killer, and Google will pay you $100,000 to develop a cool app for it. Oh, and if you give out free, unreleased Android phones, attendees will put them on eBay with remarkable alacrity. (Alright, three things.) If you want a proper intro, check out the opening keynote below.

The latest update to Google Android just came out three daysago, and as ecstatic as G1 users were to get their hands on version 1.5(dubbed “Cupcake”), they’ll be even more delirious when they see thekind of slickery baked into version 2.0, (dubbed “Donut”). Donut has apowerful system-wide search called Android Search that allows you toquery the Web as well as all the data on your phone (contacts,calendar, photos, songs) from one discreet little search box.

As with Google’s Voice Search, you can speak a search query into thephone to get results too. Better yet: the text-to-speech API that makesthat possible will be available to developers, which could prompt aflurry of speech-activated apps on the Android Marketplace. Also coolis the ability to narrow search results with a handwritinggesture–make an “e” across the screen with your finger, for example,and you’ll skip to the corresponding letter an in alphabetized group ofitems.

Also on display at I/O was the second annual Android DeveloperChallenge, a cash contest that smacks of Chevy-styledesperation. If Apple’s iPhone was the first-in-the-game Prius, well,Android is going to have to build a hell of a Chevy Volt to catch up,so taking meliorative action that only Google could, throwing wads ofcash at the problem.

The ADC2 has categories for 10 types of apps. Android users will havethe option of participating in the contest as judges, getting accesssometime in August to a bevy of entrant apps to test and rate. The top 20 apps, after the first round of user voting, will then go to Google’sjudges, who Google says will make the final decision.

What’s in it for devs? Well, for each category, the top prizeis a whopping $100,000; second and third place aren’t too shabbyeither, with $50,000 and $25,000 up for grabs respectively. Overallwinners across categories will get $150,000 for first place, $50k forsecond and $25k for third. Google implies that the overall winner will be a first-place category winner by nature, meaning that a winning developer can walk away with a cool quarter million.(Apple has iPhone developer prizes too, but nothing approaching thatkind of prize purse.) Winners will be announced in November.