advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Wrinkly Skin for Ship Hulls Would Keep Them Barnacle Free and Fuel Efficient

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Salrix (LucisArt)

Scientists at North Carolina State University appear to have found a holy grail in ship design: A non-toxic coating that keeps barnacles from latching onto ship hulls. A single ship could stand to save millions of dollars in fuel and cleaning costs.

Dr. Kirill Efimenko and Dr. Jan Genzer created the coating by stretching a rubber sheet, treating it with ultraviolet light to make it less elastic, and then relieving the tension, thus creating a complex thatch of wrinkles. That rough, uneven surface kept the sheet barnacle-free for over a year and a half–compared with just one month in a control sample. It’s not dissimilar from shark’s skin, whose roughness keeps them clean and sleek. 

Barnacles can dramatically sap a ship’s fuel efficiency in as little as six months. So engineers have been looking for anti-barnacle remedies for years. The only thing that has been effective are highly toxic coatings that can kill sea creatures, which have since been banned around the world. 

[Via Eureka Alert; image by Arctic Corsair]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life