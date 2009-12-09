Six Architectural Bloopers [UPDATED]

Since 2005, hundreds of the 438-pound marble slabs that cover I.M.Pei’s National Gallery of Art in D.C. have been slipping loose–notfalling, but threatening to. Phew! Remember when those 11-foot-tallwindow panes popped out of his Hancock Tower in Boston? Guess he didn’tlearn much–after four years of head-scratching, The Wall Street Journal says the marble mystery has been solved … and it’s basically the same deal.

The story is, Pei used 3-inch-thick panels (too thin) connected by1/8-inch-thick gaskets (too narrow), so when the panels warped in theheat (as thin as that, they warped a lot), the stiff gaskets couldn’ttake it. Shit. (In Boston, a too-stiff bond between the windows’ twolayers of glass couldn’t handle heat and wind pressure and popped the outer layer off.)

We’ve heard these stories before–yeah, yeah, Gehry’s school leaks, Eisenman’s memorial cracks–and we flip out every time. Truth is, buildings can be mysterious things. They make for drama and (near) disaster.They’re downright … human. Seriously: engineers say the National Gallerycaught a “degenerative syndrome” called hysteresis that causes marbleto expand more than it should. (Is that contagious?)

For all the money good architecture commands (the National Gallerycost half a billion to make–and will cost 85 million to fix), we wantit to last forever, a monument to wealth,power, and genius. But they don’t. Nothing we make really does, it’sjust buildings are vessels for so much emotion (and ego) that we expectthem to. Deep down, they’re unpredictable. And that makes theminteresting.

Here are our top 5 favorite architectural bloopers:

5. Lever House, New York, 1990s: The steel curtain-wall frame of this SOM building had to be replaced with aluminum when it rusted and shattered the windows.*

4. Aon Center, Chicago, 1990s: Designed by Edward Durrell Stone and Perkins and Will, all 44,000 marble panels that covered the building had to be replaced with granite when they started warping and cracking.