Sony’s PSP Go Rumored for E3, Slim PS3 Due for Fall

The new PSP Go, an updated and UMD-less version of the portable games console is now pretty much a lock for being revealed at E3, the video game industry’s massive annual trade show. Sony expects to sell the new device alongside the existing PSP-3000 for some time–touting the disc-free features of the Go over the older hardware. That implies there will be some differentiation in price, though it’s impossible to tell if Sony will drop the PSP-3000’s price, or simply pop the Go on the shelves with a higher one. This data comes from ArsTechnica, specifically the site’s Sony “mole”–who has apparently been extremely reliable in leaking information in the past.

That fact adds even more excitement to the other half of the rumor: The PlayStation 3 is due for a radical overhaul, into the PS3 Slim. Leaked photos circulated a few weeks ago, but they were of such low quality it was easy to suggest they were faked. According to the mole, however, the new PS3 is actually real and due for an August or September launch. Sony isn’t rushing it to market for one reason–it wants to shift the older units out of stock rotation before the new hardware hits.

Does that hint that Sony might drop the PlayStation 3’s pricing to help with matters? Possibly. The high price of the current unit is often cited as a reason for poor sales, so dumping its price might help those old boxes to fly off the shelves. The bigger hope, of course, is that with the redesign into the new PS3 version Sony has managed to shave big chunks off the production costs, so that the new console will have a fighting chance in the cutthroat gaming market. And, let’s face it, a redesign might help with sales anyway: The old PS3 was one ugly hulk of industrial design anyway.

[via ArsTechnica]

