The Les Grossman School of Branding

Les Grossman is that highly unrefined, foul-mouthed Hollywood heavyweight producer who first came to notoriety in Tropic Thunder. Brilliantly portrayed by Tom Cruise, Les is definitely more.

His most recent escapade appearing in various video shorts and a live performance (with Jennifer Lopez) at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards brought with it some lessons. Maybe they should be called Les’ns. But whatever, the man, the myth, the legend, the forehead are all bigger than life and here are some takeaways about what we can learn from LG.

1. Be Who You Is: Be Unmistakable

There is no confusing Les with any other film character. And, like it or not, branding is, in part, theater. Face it. You’re setting the stage to tell your story, to present your products which are the characters of your production. Are you going to have a cast of forgettable characters or a production of memorable ones that engage your audience?

Distinction goes a long way for a brand. If your brand can easily be confused (or mistaken) for your competitor, then you unfortunately are not memorable and stand for very little.

Les’n learned: Be unmistakable. And once you’ve done that, revisit it to make sure you’ve gotten there for real. Heck, at least when Dave Thomas was doing the Wendy’s commercials, I remembered the Wendy’s brand. Didn’t you?

2. Know When To Crush It: Go All Out or Not at All

Did you see Les in any of his promo videos or on stage shakin’ his booty? He held nothing back.

He came out and the audience was standing, dancing, cheering, blown away by his total immersion into that character. The kind of immersion that the best brands do every day. Look at Dyson vacuum cleaners. They stood–boldly with total conviction–for great design and single-minded focus on “no loss of suction.” The result was all the incumbents–Electrolux, Kenmore, Hoover–who were busy being complacent started frantically scrambling to catch up. Why? Because they stopped creating something amazingly fresh, new and relevant. They stopped going all out.