8 Incredible Health Innovations That Transform Lives

New technologies are helping close the gaps for those with physical disabilities. Each day, the physical capabilities that technology gives us isincredible, and we’re not just talking about texting friends atlightening pace, or the ability to see our energy consumption in realtime. We’re talking about the abilities given to us by new tech in thehealth industry, either to supplement or restore disabilitiesexperienced by people across the globe.

Technology is giving us wonderful options for those of us withphysical limitations. From the blind to the deaf, from amputees to burnvictims, gadgets are creating a whole new realm of abilities.

Here are eight extraordinary technologies that hold promise for an easier life.

1. The Eyewriter

The Eyewriter is an outstanding inventionfor people unable to use their limbs. It is a set of glasses that candetect where a person’s eyes are looking, allow them to literally drawwith their eyes. Created for people diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateralsclerosis (ALS), the designers’ goal for the Eyewriter projectis to develop the most simple and inexpensive eye-tracking headsetpossible and open source the software so that ALS patients around theworld can create art and images on their own.

2. The Luke Arm

Named as a Star Wars head nod to Luke Skywalker, the Luke arm is one ofthe most advanced prosthetic arms ever created. DARPA, the DefenseAdvanced Research Projects Agency, awarded $18 million in funding toDean Kamen in 2005 to bring prosthetics into the 21st century, and boydid he. The Luke Arm is the first bionic upper limb to provide 18degrees of freedom, a step up from its ancestors that only offer 3degrees of freedom. It can be controlled by wiring the device tomuscles or nerves, or with a foot pedal. It even has a tactile feedbacksensor in the hand allowing the wearer to sense what kind of pressurethey’re putting into their grip. Here is a video of Kamen showing offthe arm earlier this year.

3. A Dozen Different Legs

For amputees who have lost their legs, simply finding a prosthetic legthat allows them to move comfortably and freely can be a challenge. Butwhat if you want to run in a marathon, or have legs that look naturalfor a formal event? Athlete, fashion model and activist Aimee Mullinshas helped bring the possibilities for amputees to new heights. Sheshows how prosthetic leg design can transform the body into everythingfrom a work of art to a super athlete, or simply help a person easilyblend in to a social scene. Here is Aimee during a TED talk on thepossibilities held within designing high tech prosthesis.