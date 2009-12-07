Creepy Product of the Day: Protective Baby Pod

Like so many design competitions, it’s not the winners but the weirdoes that emerged from Samsonite’s second-annual open call that have us fascinated. Samsonite’s Baby Travel Design Competition yielded 1,700 entries from 78 countries and the company recently crowned eight winners , including (yawn) a baby air seat and bassinette.

But look at this entry, which takes the cake for creepiness. The Smart Baby Case, by Iranian designer Pouyan Mokhtarani, is intended to keep your infant protected in the event of disasters, such as chemical warfare. We’re talking an LED screen that monitors air quality inside the pod, an auto-rocking unit that can soothe babies sans adult humans, and even an auto-diaper that can flush away waste via tubes (gross). Liquid-filled padding around the head and a soft, flexible interior keeps your tot intact in case of a drop-kick or bomb attack.

“There is a bit of a misunderstanding in that this is not a device for growing children during their whole life,” Mokhtarani clarifies on Yanko Design. “It is just a device which can provide a safe and healthy condition during 2 or 3 hours while you can’t change your baby or staying in some poor facilities or places during a trip or airport.”

Of course, if we saw someone rolling a baby through the airport in what looks like a nanny pod from the Matrix, we’d call security.

