Beyond Design Thinking: Why Hybrid Design Is the Next New Thing

For the better part of the past decade, the design profession has been in a chaotic period. Confronting a unique mixed salad of conflicts–political, social, economic and environmental–designers have been struggling to define their core beliefs. The result has often been a defensive stance, rather than a positive look at the industry’s capabilities and their accomplishments. Expectations of the design industry’s social responsibility are essential, yet an understanding of designers’ ability to use their skills to create a better future would be a better place to start.

This is where hybrid design comes in. It’s a progressive notion about the multi-dimensional craft of “doing things,” as well as a reflection on the interconnectedness of all kinds of design within the economic and commercial fabric of society. It balances the skills, talents and relative strengths of designers to create both physical and non-physical objects, and their refinement, delivery, and relevancy within a cultural, social and responsible context. And it advances the current rage for design thinking by producing tangible, well-crafted solutions to the strategic and difficult challenges businesses face in this new, and complex environment.

The way that Apple’s iTunes seamlessly works with the iPod is an example of hybrid design

Hybrid design is already happening all over. Within industrial design, the seamless integration of software and hardware into everyday objects, whether it be the iPod and iTunes, or the old-fashioned “on-screen-display” on your cable box, has been a part of any physical design for over a decade.

Similarly, non-object designers are becoming increasingly aware of the power and effectiveness of physical objects in cementing abstract concepts such as brand or service design. The making, delivery and presence of these physical objects are as essential to brand and service design as logos or user interfaces.

Hybrid design is the de-facto merger of industrial, interactive, and brand design. It is, however, more than that, since it places these trusted design methodologies within an actionable, focused and deliverable framework.

In this context, design thinking leads the way through strategic direction, but thinking is not enough. To get the job done, designers must distill a deliverable solution to the challenge, which is where a more craft-oriented methodology comes in. Having a great idea is a nice first step; making the idea a reality is better and ultimately, making an idea successful in the marketplace is the pinnacle achievement of any designer.