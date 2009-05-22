Six Unbelievable Things Online This Week

It’s almost Memorial Day weekend–don’t even pretend you’re actually working. Here are six truly quizzical stories coursing across the social news sites today to get you through the final working hours. Who knows: you might even garner a little inspiration, and run out the door with an antler helmet on.Don’t ask–just read.

If You Go Missing, Don’t Count on Verizon

A 62-year-old man went missing in Ohio this week after a domestic disturbance sent him running from police. Police didn’t know where he was headed, but they did know he was carrying a GPS-enabled cell phone. After deploying a 100-person search team with two fire departments and two K-9 units assisting, the local sheriff called Verizon, the man’s cell phone carrier, to try to get a lead on his whereabouts.

The sheriff was told that if he wanted the man’s phone reactivated and trackable, he’d have to pay the balance left on the account, which was behind by a payment of $20. Incredulous, the sheriff pressed–Verizon wouldn’t budge. As he prepared to pay the fee, searchers discovered the man, alive but unconscious.

[Via Times-Reporter]

The Million Dollar Netflix Prize

For the last two years, groups of competing programmers have been wiling away at a mass of data about what kind of movies you like to watch. Yes, you–if you’re a Netflix customer. Nextflix has been staging a long-term competition to try and generate a movie-recommendation engine that will beat its own by an accuracy margin of at least 10%. For that elusive piece of programming, they offered a million-dollar prize.