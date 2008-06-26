12 Things you’ll Learn About Photography

My interview with Michael Adams was intentionally directed towards what I knew were key points in Ansel’s books

having read these in my teens and then recently re-read them with the digital age in mind. There is no doubt about it, Ansel was a generous teacher who left us his wealth of know-how. In my interview I wanted to highlight some of his key points (BTW, there are two excellent documentaries

on Ansel that cover his life and history, my interview with Micheal was never intended to compete with them, rather I wanted to focus on key points of photography.)