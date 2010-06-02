Jeff Koons and BMW Unveil Art Car at Paris Le Mans [UPDATED]

The 17th BMW Art Car was unveiled in France yesterday, two months after artist Jeff Koons had previewed it before the world’s media. Originally a 3-D computer-aided design, it’s lost a dimension, been printed onto vinyl and wrapped around an M3 GT2 Beemer, ready for next weekend’s 24-Hour Race at Le Mans, where it will be driven by Andy Priaulx, and two Dirks, Muller and Werner.