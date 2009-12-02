Karim Rashid Creates Fabric Sheet Using Two Hummers Worth of Glass

Say what you will about Karim Rashid, the man knows his way around cutting-edge fabrication. Tasked with realizing a design by artist Michela Vianelloe, he’s just completed a new technical wonder: “Fluxus,” an undulating canopy made of woven glass. The installation was unveiled today, at a White Gallery, a boutique in Rome. The project was a sponsored by Andromeda , a company that specializes in applying old-school Murano glass-blowing techniques to high-tech lighting.

It’s not that the glass is thread-like–rather, the canopy is composed of over 80,000 pieces of glass which are laced onto laser-cut, metal backing. The light comes from over 5,000 individual halogen lamps. (Not so green, but hey!) All told, the massive piece covers close to 650 square feet, and weighs–get this–almost seven tonnes. That’s the equivalent of two Hummers.

Check out more images at Design Boom and Yanko.