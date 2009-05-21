Friday Fun: Remix This Cold War Kids Song 625 Ways

To promote their new song, “I’ve seen enough,” the Cold War Kids produced a regular music video . But they also hired Tool of North America to create an interactive version of the video, which lets you remix the song while it plays. Warning: do not proceed unless you have some time to kill playing DJ. Check it out .

If I’m doing my math right, there are 625 versions of this track for you to create online.* As the track plays, there’s an animation of each band member. Click on the colored pillars above each person to give them a new instrument. Click on a band member to mute them (and load up video of them looking bored and frustrated).

The future of music? Probably not. But the future of music promotion? Absolutely. I can only imagine what a huge band with massive resources, such as Radiohead (which has a history of innovative music videos) could do with an online interactive album.

*For each band member, there are five options: Four different instruments or “mute”; there are four band members, so 5x5x5x5=625.