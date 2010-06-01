Infographic of the Day: The World’s Supercomputing Superpowers

Today sees the release of the Top 500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers , and the BBC has collapsed all that data in one handy infographic .

The results are shown in a treemap–the size of each box shows the relative speed of each supercomputer, and you can mouse over each one to get more details. What’s more, you can look at the map from lots of different views. Above, the list has been ordered by country. Which makes you realize that the amount of supercomputing power a country has roughly corresponds to its GDP. For example, the U.S.’s GDP is about three times that of China and five times that of the U.K.–which is in the ballpark of the data you see above.

You can also re-order the list, to see, for example, who’s making those supercomputers, what they’re running on, and what they’re been used for:

In short, the graph is a summary of everything you ever wanted to know about the world’s supercomputers.

See the entire thing here.