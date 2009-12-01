Unconscious Conditioning Can Make or Break Your Business

As I finish my review of Vistaprint , I wanted to provide a link to the Vistaprint executive briefing webinar I held a couple of weeks ago. By uncovering some of the key strategies that th is printing giant has employed, I aim to encourage other business leaders to come up with new approaches to outthink their competition. To view the webinar, please click here .

Wrapping up the ex amination o f Vistaprint, I am reminded of an old Chinese fable that warns against climbing a mountain to fight a lion because a lion’sconditioning, its complex network of habits and responses, are finelytuned to fighting among rocky mountain tops. Instead you want to lurethe tiger out of the mountain. This turns his instincts intoliabilities. Keep reading below to see how Vistaprint beautifully applies this strategy.

Challenge them to leave their stronghold

We grossly underestimate the extentto which unconscious conditioning – the beliefs, habits, andperceptions we collect through experience – plays on our behavior.Cognitive scientists and linguists estimate as much as 98% of ourthought is not conscious. Buddhists have developed several methods andframeworks that help us appreciate how little of our thought is conducted in view of our conscious. We are literally operating on autopilot mostof the time, unaware of how our subconscious guides our actions.

Since advantage dependson a company behaving differently than the competitors, it becomescritical that leaders who wish to build an advantage understand andleverage the 98% of thought that is guiding their people’s behavior.

Vistaprint seems to useconditioning intentionally to build differentiation and advantage. Wecan see this clearly in how Vistaprint views it self. When I asked Wendy Cebula, Vistaprint ‘s president of North America, to characterize her company, she immediately replied, “At the heart we are really a technology company. We start with what is important to our customers and look at how we can use technology to help them do that.”