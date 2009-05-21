Palm Pre Vs Rumored iPhone 2009: Features Comparison

The specs for Palm’s Pre smartphone are now officially on public view, and it looks like a fairly hot-ticket item. But with more swirling rumors about the next-gen iPhone, it was time to update our features comparison.

When we first compared the Pre to the iPhone, we were working mainly on how the software features of the two devices stood up against each other, based on newly-released details of the iPhone 3.0 firmware. But of course Apple had kept some aspects of iPhone 3.0 shuttered, lest they give away specs of the expected upcoming iPhone refresh–the expectation is that those unrevealed features would dovetail with new tech in the new hardware. Since then, rumors have popped up about hardware and software, some with a surprising level of detail and some sourced from within Apple’s own code. So here’s how the Palm Pre might stand up to Apple’s iPhone 2009 version, with the iPhone 3G thrown in for good measure.

It makes for an interesting list, doesn’t it? Palm has done a fabulous job of brushing the Pre and its neat webOS up to a spec that might challenge the iPhone for supremacy among smartphones–it’s the closest contender so far. But Apple’s iPhone 3.0 firmware will add many features that are currently missing from the existing iPhone 3G–things like MMS and, just possibly, video recording–to that phone’s capabilities, since Apple has taken the interesting course of developing new firmware that also updates its older hardware. And the iPhone 3.0 firmware will sit most naturally on the next-gen iPhone with its rumored extra processor power and updated hardware.

And when you’ve glanced down that comparison list, remember that the 8GB Pre costs $300 before a $100 mail-in rebate, while the rumored 32GB iPhone 2009 may also come in at a $300 price point. It begins to look like, in the duel for success, Palm’s phone might be in a struggle for its life against the might of Apple’s new smartphone. Anyone taking bets?

