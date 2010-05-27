Young Architects Buy Detroit Home for $500, Turn It into Design Lab

The Motor City has 33,529 vacant houses. To most of the country, that’s 33,529 reasons to wring its hands over What To Do About Detroit. Toarchitects, it’s a gold mine.

Five researchfellows from the University of Michigan Taubman College of Architectureand Urban Planning transformed an abandoned house in Hamtramck (whichis basically Detroit)into their very own lab rat. The recent architecture grads gave it new stairs, walls, glazing, rooms — the works. But it wasn’t some heroic attempt tobuild shelter for down and outs, which a lot of architecture schools are into these days. It was a pure design exercise — one aimed atrethinking the conventions of a single-family home — and it shows howmuch creativity you can draw from the great arsenal of Detroit’s ruins.

The fellows bought the house at a foreclosureauction for a whopping $500. It was literally a shell — no doors, nowindows, no electricity, no plumbing, no stairs. There she is. What a beaut!

This is Thomas Moran’s Tables and Chairs. They’re actually meant to double as a display case and stairs: