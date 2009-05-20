Jay Leno’s Last Tonight Show

After some 3,800 episodes, Jay Leno will relinquish his 11:35 p.m. slotto Conan O’Brien. Jimmy Fallon is already in O’Brien’s old slot. Here’s our take on Leno’s last monologue:

* After 17 years, Jay Leno is stepping down as Tonight Showhost. That’s a long time in one job. How long? When Leno started, therewas no Internet, O.J. Simpson was respected, and the economy was merelyGeorge H.W. stupid.

* You excited about summer vacation? It officially started this week. Or, as Jay Leno calls it, “temporary unemployment.”

* Lenosays he’s never touched any of the salary he’s earned as host. In arelated story, CEO Jeff Immelt today asked Leno to bail out GE.

* NBCwanted to break it gently to Jay that his last day would be May 29. Idon’t know if having Donald Trump make the call was such a good idea. — DL