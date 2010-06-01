Stylish Covers to Protect Your E-Book

Call it the battle of the e-Books: The war for eyeballs among Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple continues — and it’s creating opportunities for some enterprising accessory makers. The challenge in crafting protective covers for the Kindle, Nook, and iPad is in making sure that they don’t make the owners look like dorks. Here are three top picks.

MOLESKINE

This Kindle cover looks just like a classic Moleskine notebook, complete with trademark elastic strap. Inside, a pad provides space for scribbling ideas or quotes from War and Peace. $40, amazon.com

JACK SPADE

To beef up the bottom of its cotton canvas Nook sleeve, Jack Spade dipped its cover in bright blue latex. A brass snap closure guards the top. $65, bn.com

BOOK