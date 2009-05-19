Ikea’s Newest Furniture Line: Packed With Ideas

Ikea doesn’t usually show at furniture fairs, but this year the Swedish home furnishings company made an exception at ICFF, to unveil a sprawling new line of ambitious designs. The so-called PS line is Ikea’s flagship for co-branding with high-profile designers such as Hella Jongerius; it’s also the launch pad for its most experimental pieces. When it arrives in stores this August, it’ll be a truly huge offering, comprising 71 designs. Here’s Marty Martson, Ikea’s PR director, describing the idea behind a new chair designed by FRONT–a wildly talented group that usually designs high-end, high-concept one-offs. The reading chair is an actual chair with cushions that turn, like the pages in a book:

Here’s more works from the line:

A big, spiky pendant lamp, 32″ in diameter, is the spitting image of a dandelion–in fact the shadows it throws were meant to look like dandelion petals scattered in the wind:

This room divider was meant to look like a stand of trees at the edge of a forest:

This enormous bowl–20 inches wide–resembles a huge hat misplaced by some giant:

Inspired by a park bench, this chair actually uses cutting-edge fabrics and fabrication. The top is soft and cushy, though it looks like painted wood: