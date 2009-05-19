Clever British Furniture Designs, Made From Toothpicks and Sheetmetal

The British European Design Group –a trade organization–showed off its homegrown student talent at ICFF. Fast Company brought back video of a couple clever designs, and pictures of a few others. You might be amazed what you can do with a few toothpicks or sheet metal.

Three young graduates from the famed Royal College of Art in London caught our eye.

Daisuke Hiraiwa explains how he made lamps using plastic spoons and toothpicks. When draped, the later looks like a porcupine pelt (you can see better images at Design Boom):

Hyock Kwon managed to create something new from a tired old material–sheet metal. He transforms these simply by a minimal system of eyelets, and a slight bend which imparts strength:

Chae Young Kim creates phenomenally delicate but bold textiles, drawing by hand and on a computer. Unfortunately, Chae was too emabarrassed for a video, but here are some images of her work, via Design Boom: