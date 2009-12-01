Raising the Woof: 13 Eye-Popping Pet Projects

We love our pets. We love them so much, in fact, that in the United States alone, we spend a Great Dane — size $45 billion on feeding, healing, and equipping them each year. (That’s about equal to the beauty industry.) While some products designed for animalia seem silly, others involve potentially significant science that could make a difference to the master as well as the pet. All are part of a sector that, even in this recession, has had plenty of bite — especially out of our wallets: Sales are expected to rise 5% this year. Woof.

1 | Location tech

PAW SpotLight GPS Pet Locator

Your cell phone can be a tracking device with this service ($250 plus $20 a month). If your dog — who has to wear a business-card-size device — exits one of the zones you’ve designated, a text message is sent to your phone. Live-updating turn-by-turn directions for finding the pooch will then be available on the phone. Or you can call AKC CAR, a 24/7 recovery service that has teamed with PAW.

2 | Stem cells

Vet-Stem therapy

This pet stem-cell therapy ($2,500+) was meant for horses, but most patients are dogs and cats. The cells, drawn from the animal’s own fat in a method not yet approved for human use in the U.S., are injected at the site of an injury — usually a ligament, tendon, or joint ailment. If it works, the pet can be back to its old self in weeks. “It’s the dog’s own cells,” says CEO Robert Harman. “The patients help themselves.”

3 | Pharmaceuticals

Palladia anticancer medication

Cancer is the top cause of canine death; according to Pfizer, 1.2 million new cases are reported in the U.S. every year. The oral drug Palladia — the first FDA-approved cancer therapy for dogs — targets mast-cell tumors, the second-most-common type of malignant tumor in canines. In trials, 60% of dogs on Palladia saw their tumors disappear, shrink, or stop growing.

4 | Genetics

Wisdom Panel MX DNA test

Half of U.S. dogs are mutts. So what’s yours made of? The Wisdom Panel claims it can tell you, using a blood sample taken by your vet and genetic data it has collected on some 150 breeds ($125 plus vet fees).