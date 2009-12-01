Cellphonometry: Can Kids Really Learn Math From Smartphones?

In middle school, math was Taylor Scott’s worst subject by far. “I honestly hated it,” says Scott, now a 15-year-old sophomore at Southwest High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She’d take notes as the teacher droned on, but she never really wrestled to understand the concepts until she was home alone with her textbook — and sometimes not even then. Most of the time, her math grades hovered in the B to C range.

So when Scott learned last year that she and her classmates would be participating in Project K-Nect, a Qualcomm-funded initiative to distribute cell phones for math instruction, she was all for it. Why not? It wasn’t as if math class could get any worse, and new toys are always fun to play with.

As the year got under way, Scott realized she’d be using her school-issued smartphone — equipped with a touch screen, digital video recorder, and instant-messaging application — for more than just solving homework problems with a stylus. She and her classmates had gotten used to passively absorbing teachers’ lectures, but the new data-driven curriculum demanded intense participation. “We’d tape up big poster boards, write out how we got the solution to a particular problem, then video ourselves talking about it with the phone.” After that, students posted their videos online to aid others who might be vexed by similar problems. In the end, Scott says, “we actually ended up teaching our classmates.”

Scott and her peers are at the vanguard of a corporation-driven education craze: redefining cell phones — usually the bane of teachers’ existence — as 21st-century teaching tools. Southwest High, located in the lake country surrounding a major Marine Corps base, is just one of several smartphone epicenters that have sprung up. Project K-Nect also serves five other North Carolina high schools. Verizon Wireless has partnered with educators in Texas to implement a smartphone-driven math curriculum for fifth graders at Trinity Meadows Intermediate School in the town of Keller. And expect to see cell phones in action in math classrooms all across America soon: The 2009 Horizon Report, compiled by the New Media Consortium and the Educause Learning Initiative, cites mobile devices as an educational “technology to watch” and predicts they will be adopted in many schools within the next year.

Project K-Nect began in the curious mind of Shawn Gross, the Managing Director at the education-technology firm Digital Millennial Consulting. Several years ago, he was working on a Department of Education — sponsored survey of students and noticed a pattern. “We conducted a series of focus groups — high income, low income, middle,” he says. “The one common element was that the students indicated that they wanted to be connected. They wanted to take advantage of a mobile device like a cell phone that would give them a support network. We offered them a laptop, a PlayStation — but they wanted a phone.”

One of the survey’s goals was to gather information that would help teachers engage students in math, the subject they typically tend to balk at — and struggle with — most. According to 2007 Department of Education statistics, only 31% of eighth graders score at or above “proficient” level on standardized math tests. In some school districts, high-school-algebra failure rates approach 50%.

Gross resolved to use the mobile platform to try to nudge these dismal numbers in the right direction. In 2007, he secured funding from Qualcomm. Then, along with planners at Drexel University, Florida State University, and a Boston-based tech consultancy called Choice Solutions, he set about developing math curricula tailored for mobile phones. The Project K-Nect pilot launched in 2008 at schools where a high percentage of students receive free and reduced-price lunches — including Southwest High, Taylor Scott’s school. The kids took to it instantly, churning out a storm of interactive content. “We had 75 videos generated in the first week about solving linear equations,” Gross says. “The students started forming communities, working together, and highlighting where they were running into problems.”