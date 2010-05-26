iFive: Facebook, Microsoft, Human-Computer Viruses, Green Streets, and Twitter

After a 13-month siesta, iFive has returned–so imagine just how much innovation has been going on during this mother of all power naps.

1. Today we’re all waiting, breath a-bated, for Facebook’s changes to its privacy settings, which may or may not look like this. Tomorrow, Zuck and his henchmen will be Washington-bound, for a congressional briefing on privacy, including a Q&A session. Anil Dash of Expert Labs will be in attendance.

2. The missing link between a human virus and a computer virus has been discovered, albeit in a rather dumb-yet-flashy way. Dr Mark Gasson–Cyrus to his friends–claims he’s done it to highlight implant security, but maybe he needs to do a Zuck and rethink his privacy settings.

3. Europe just got itself a little bit greener, with some draconian global warming targets. Anyone who thinks that the old continent is full of softies should look away now. The cause will be helped by the arrival of Europe’s first fast-charging EV station, in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. One pump at a time, mofos.

4. Microsoft has just had its R&D budget outed–and, compared to Apple, it’s vertiginously costly. Still, since it’s just lost Robbie Bach and J Allard, whose farewell note included the outgoing Chief Experience Officer’s new mission statement: Decide. Change. Reinvent.

5. As Wired‘s iPad app appears on iTunes, it’s time for newspapers to spell out their life expectancy. And the prognosis ain’t good. The FT gives itself around five years’ availability in glorious Rustle-o-Vision, whilst the U.K. media’s very own Harry Potter, Guardian editor Alan Rustlebridger–sorry, Rusbridger–is still hedging his bets–and praying, no doubt, that News Corp.’s paywall model works. Then he can do it too.