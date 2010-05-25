Proposed Indian Toilet Park Has a Whiff of Community

The New Delhi firm Vir.Mueller Architects has some curious plans for a poor Indian town in desperate need of apublic loo and a community center: They’re doing both . As in, “Grabyour picnic baskets, we’re headed to the crapper!”

We shouldn’t mock. Responding to a complete lack of sanitary restrooms inDelwara–a village just outside the palace city Udaipur–Vir.Mueller proposed a “design strategy focused on creating a communityspace around the toilet facility.” So the latrines are hard by both atoiletries store and an orchard. The latter is fertilized by (youguessed it) human waste and serves “as a gathering place for villagemeetings.”

The toilets are dry-composting, so they’re gentle onthe environment, and they meet a pressing public-health imperative, especially forwomen. (Apparently women have to rise at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. to wash anduse the potty if they want any privacy.)