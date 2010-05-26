The Mall Is Undead, but Maybe Not for Long

Is the mall dead? And if so, is it permanently dead? That question hung in the air on the last day of the annual Congress for the New Urbanism. “We have too much retail,” said Francis Scire, a senior leasing executive at Simon Property Group, the nation’s largest mall owner. “I think the mall’s sick, and hopefully on the way to recovery with some adaptation.”

A similar event taking place in Las Vegas a day later–the semi-annual meeting of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the world’s largest gathering of mall developers–offered a far healthier outlook. The number of malls in this country actually grew last year, to 104,990 shopping centers with 7.2 billion square feet of retail space, according to a study released this week by ICSC. Malls comprise nearly half of all retail, and retail, in turn, is the largest segment ($2.98 trillion) of a commercial real estate market in the process of melting down. “Prospects for the retail real estate industry appear to be improving, and the sector, in time, will likely regain its investment luster,” ICSC’s chief economist has concluded.

So, malls aren’t dying, they are undead.

There’s just one problem: The $3.4 trillion in commercial debt currently outstanding in the U.S. By 2014, $1.4 trillion of that will reach maturity, and as much as half is owed to small banks which are decidedly not too big to fail. In February, the Congressional Oversight Panel concluded that a “significant wave of commercial mortgage defaults would trigger economic damage that could the touch the lives of nearly every American.”

In the absence of any real solution to this impending crisis, urban malls have been reanimated as the safest of all possible venues. But retailers are abandoning exurbia for power centers closer to urban cores, in a flight to foot traffic. Retailers “want to go into the inner cities, where they can count the rooftops,” says Robert Gibbs, president of Gibbs planning group. There they can battle with the mom-and-pops who are left.

Why aren’t national tenants investing in mixed-use projects or lifestyle centers like they used to? Because they’re unwilling to take the risks they were comfortable with during the boom, including this whole “New Urbanism” thing. Now they want to be near anchor stores, major traffic arteries, and reassuring national tenants like themselves, according to Terry Shook, principal of Shook Kelley Architects.

What are mixed-used developers to do? Incorporate more urban fabric into the projects–hospitals and libraries (or farms) instead of retail, advised Rob Spanier, of the planning firm Live Work Learn Play. National chains can kill you anyway should they decide to pull the plug on your store. “When you have a vacant Walmart, it isn’t a black tooth, it’s a black hole,” Spanier said. “If that tenant goes dark, everyone else has the right to close.”