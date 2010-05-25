Nendo’s New Issey Miyake Store: Skewering Fashion

Last year,we told you about Nendo’s ultralight mobile display furniture for someinexpensive(ish) Issey Miyake stores in Tokyo. Six months on, thedisgustingly talented Japanese design firm unveils a new concept:Fashion on pins and needles.

The displays — for a shop in Tokyo’s ur-trendy Shibuya area — aredesigned to show off Miyake’s Bilbao bag, an unstructured littleconfection that doesn’t hang so much as it settles into place. Sorather than produce a hard, squat plinth for something that’s anythingbut, Nendo whipped up these rail-thin steel rods, each varyingslightly in height; in Nendo’s telling, they resemble “a field of prairie grass.”

That or something you could prick your finger on. (Each rod is a little more than aquarter-inch thick — too wide, we assume, to do much damage.)

The bags fall over the rods willy-nilly, as if they were “flowers in a light breeze,” to continue the Great Plains similie here. The shelving and hangers echo the rods.

Nendo‘s Oki Sato has inspired envyin the hearts of lesser designers everywhere for his play with lightness and illusion, turning chairs into ghosts and clothing hangers into wire-frame sculpture. Read more about him here.