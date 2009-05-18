Lithium Batteries on Verge of Explosion (in Power Capacity)

Lithium battery technology–the hidden power behind much of the improvements in our portable gadgets–is about to make a huge step-change, thanks to two different science groups. One uses sulfur and the other uses air–but both improve the power of the cells.
Lithium battery technology–the hidden power behind much of the improvements in our portable gadgets–is about to make a huge step-change, thanks to two different science groups. One uses sulfur and the other uses air–but both improve the power of the cells.