BP Logo Gets Oily, Gruesome Redesigns Courtesy of Greenpeace Followers

You’ve seen BP’s green-and-yellow sunburst logo , right? Seemscompletely out of place now that the defining image of the company is adark blob spreading across the Gulf. With that in mind, Greenpeace has put up the Bat-Signal for a fresh logo that better conveys the oilcompany’s miraculous ability to ruin the world. (Along those lines, check out this fake BP PR Twitter account . Some tweets: “Negative people view the ocean as half empty of oil. We are dedicated to making it half full” and “Please do NOT take or clean any oil you find on the beach. That is the property of British Petroleum and we WILL sue you.”)

Greenpeace is entreating all designers, professional and otherwise,to “design a new logo that’s more suitable to [BP’s] dirty business,”the organization writes on its Web site. The contest is actually pegged to BP’sinvestment in oil extraction from Canadian sand pits, a process said to produce fourtimes as much CO2 as conventional drilling,though entrants are free to find inspiration in any of BP’sunseemly activities.The winning design will be featured in Greenpeace’s anti-BP campaigns. Submissionswill be accepted through June 28.

Entries are already trickling in. Oil stains and memento mori figure prominently.

Devastated wildlife is big, too, some more graphic than others.

Profanity: always popular

The competition follows Greenpeace’s own guerrilla foray into revamping BP’sbrand identity. Last week, activists scaled the corporation’s Londonheadquarters, replacing the old company flag with a newer, arguably moredescriptive one.