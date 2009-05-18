ICFF 2009: Octogenarian Pieree Paulin Carries the Day

ICFF, which opened Saturday, is America’s answer to the Milan Furniture Fair, a city-wide showcase of upcoming designs with plenty of late-afternoon drinks thrown in. (Sometimes the beer is in equal proportion to the booth visits.) Unlike Milan, which revolves on deal making among the established Italian manufacturers, ICFF is aswarm with young designers hoping to catch on. So it’s pleasing to see the French designer Pierre Paulin, at age 82, in full stride. Within the last year he has created new work for Ligne Roset and Artifort, his client of more than 50 years. At ICFF, Magis is showing Paulin’s new injection molded Flower Chair (above). Vladimir Kagan, also 82, occasionally shows up at design events, but as far as I know Paulin is the only prominent mid-century designer still in the mix.