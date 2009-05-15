Hella Jongerius: Contemporary Archetypes Preview [video]

Dutch designers are usually the brainy class clowns of design shows, with their ironic, off-kilter work. None has gained more attention in recent years than Hella Jongerius .

Hella Jongerius: Contemporary Archetypes from Design Onscreen on Vimeo.

Tomorrow, on the opening day of ICFF, the Museum of Arts and Design will host the premier of a short documentary called Hella Jongerius: Contemporary Archetypes. Here’s a sneak preview.

Favorite moment: Paola Antonelli gives her litmus test for good design: “If the subject were not in the world would I miss it?”

[video via interior design]