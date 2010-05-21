Arik Levy, Master of Detail: “Design Is an Uncontrollable Muscle”

Arik Levy, along with perhaps Marc Newson, is among those designers that all other designers envy (at least secretly). He flits between mass-market and high art, designing everything from cell phones to giant, one-off sculptures.

But he takes both equally seriously–and he argues that any object can be transformed into something magical: “I try to evoke memories of other objects, and that lets a product be something else.”

During ICFF this week, Levy sat down with FastCompany.com, to discuss Tea Time, a new couch he designed for Molteni & Co; what that couch has in common with the design of Porsches; the education in design that began in his grandfather’s TV repair shop; and airbrushing surfboards.

So what makes a new sofa, no matter how cool it looks, something that’s worth thinking about?

At a distance, people look at design and think it’s about aesthetics, but it’s really done scientifically. The difficulty with furniture is creating things that feel normal, not thrown together. The way this piece is designed, it can be configured by the user [with a detachable backrest that can join different cushion units]. But it has a feeling to it with all these slight angles that relates to my own work.

But is that anything more than an aesthetic decision?

Have you ever looked at one of Porsche’s photographs of their cars? They’re usually under these long lights, and that reduces the car to just a long line of highlights [gesturing in the air, with the motion of one long signature]. The signature of the car really just exists as that line. This is the same. Those facets allow you to see the object, without it really taking over the space, because otherwise it would seem huge. This is like my sculptures. They’re gigantic but they seem furtive, because they take so much from the environment around them.