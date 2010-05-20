Infographic: Nantucket Windfarm vs. Gulf Oil Spill, Which Impacts the Environment More?

We’re not even half through 2010 and already we have had the chance to witness two environmental events for the books–the ever-growing oil spill in the Gulf and the approval of the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. Both the oil spill and Cape Wind will leave lasting impacts on the Gulf of Mexico and Cape Cod, respectively. But make no mistake. The negative impact of the toxic oil spill outweighs that of our biggest, latest, best effort at a sustainable energy project. Below, a closeup:

Check out the rest of the infographic below.

Infographic by the people at NG Oil & Gas