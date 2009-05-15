Drop.io’s Web-Based Presentation System Goes Public

When it comes to the private file-hosting business, Drop.io has been around a while. But now the online collaboration tool has launched a new service that will expand its file-casting powers greatly: Preesent.io. And, as its name suggests, it will enable you to host Web-based multimedia presentations–easily.

Present.io, according to Drop.io’s description, is all about “instant, simple, real-time rich-media presentations,” and its key benefit over other webcasting/work-sharing software is that it doesn’t require setup or any software on the recipient’s end. And since it’s an extension of Drop.io, there’s also the advantage of privacy: The service’s URLs are coded, and not networked together, so only your invited recipients can drop by and see what you’re presenting. Check out Dropi.io’s explanatory video below.

The system basically lets you present information to a group of net-connected people simultaneously. You simply create the presentation, send out the Present.io invites, and then whatever you’re doing on-screen is broadcast live to the participants. Documents, video, and audio are all transmitted in real-time, and if you’re doing a show-and-tell for new software, it’ll even track your mouse movements to demonstrate where to click. Since it’s only one-way, participants can see what you’re doing, but they can’t control the media themselves–but you can talk to them using a chat client, and every presentation comes with a conference line to carry your audio feed, and so that participants can ask you questions.

It looks amazingly useful for people who are accustomed to doing webinars, and since it requires no setup on the participant’s end it’s likely to be useful for introducing new computer or software tech in business environments, particularly since the system lets you spool out specific downloads to people when you need to. Drop.io has been testing Present.io privately, but the public beta is now live for anyone with a Drop.io user account, for free.

