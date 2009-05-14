The 99% Conference: Scott Thomas on Designing the Obama Campaign [video]

At the recent, The 99% Conference, Scott Thomas took the stage to talk about what it was like to design Obama’s digital campaign on the fly. This video culls the highlights from his presentation and catches up with him afterward to find out more about his theories on simplicity and his plans for working in politics in the future.
Related Stories:
The Web Design That Changed the World
How Chris Hughes Helped Launch Facebook and the Barack Obama Campaign
Best of Behance’s 99 % Conference: 13 Tried and True Practices For Making Ideas Happen
The 99% Conference from Behance