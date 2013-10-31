Infographic: A Map Of Famous Places From Your Favorite TV Shows

We tend to think of the shows we see on television as all taking place in their separate little universes, and for good reason. There is nothing more absurd than to think of Homer Simpson going over to Downton Abbey for tea, of Tyrion Lannister knowing all the Fraggles, or of Bunk Moreland showing up at the headquarters of CSI (although he could certainly show them a thing or two ).

But what if the various fractured realities we see in our television experienced a sort of Crisis on Infinite Earths, in which they were all pieced together into one coherent universe. And, oh, right, what if that happened in Washington, D.C., for some reason? That’s the rather bizarre premise of Dorothy’s latest print, the T.V. Map.





Think of it as Washington T.V. The best aspects of Dorothy’s T.V. Map subvert the actual layout of D.C. with TV tropes. Naturally, the White House becomes Aaron Sorkin’s West Wing; the Constitution Gardens across the street become One Tree Hill; and the Constitution Gardens Lake and Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool becoming The Lakes and Ricki Lake, respectively. Next door, the Night Gallery welcomes all visitors.

It gets better. Washington D.C.’s enclosed Tidal Basin becomes Baywatch, presumably replete with buxom silicon swimmers jogging the beach in 120 frame-per-second slow-motion. To the North West, Theodore Roosevelt Island becomes Gilligan’s Island, which also hosts the city’s regional airport, represented by–what else?–Project Runway. Further down the Potomac, The Love Boat buoys itself near Temptation Island.

Washington D.C.’s public transport system has been subsumed as well, with the various stations on the Metro being replaced by the trains of television, from Wagon Train and Thomas the Tank Engine in the West to Shining Time Station in the East. Downton Abbey takes over the Capitol, where the Dowager Countess primly purses her lips and hob-nobs with the neighboring aristocrats of Upstairs, Downstairs and To The Manor Born.





In Dorothy’s T.V. Map, just as in real life, Washington, D.C., has distinct neighborhoods. In the south-east are all the weirdies, with The Twilight Zone peering across the street at The Outer Limits, which are connected to each other by both a Quantum Tunnel and a Quantum Leap. The north-east is where the posh call their home in The Hills, and that gives way (of course) to Beverly Hills 90210.

In the southwest, Springfield sprawls, and it is there that you can find the home of The Simpsons, as well as Krusty Burger and good ol’ Springfield Elementary. Lazytown can be found there, as well as South Park, which also overlooks Southland and The Magic Roundabout.