Why The Hyperloop Is A Great Idea That Won’t Ever Be Built

But even Musk is probably in over his head with Hyperloop, his 57-page proposal for a futuristic Jetsons-style rail that travels 800 miles an hour and completes a trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes.





Technologically, the designs for Hyperloop are intriguingly possible, experts say. But they’d face enormous challenges before anyone would get to hurdle alongside California’s I-5 in an air-cushioned “pod” sealed inside vacuum-like tube. “It does appear well-thought out,” says David B. Clark, director of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Center for Transportation Research. “Obviously, there is nothing like this in the world today, so the feasibility is entirely unknown.”

The biggest problem that Musk’s plan appears not to address is not “could we actually build this thing?” but “would we?” Musk has described Hyperloop as a cross between the Concorde, a rail gun, and an air-hockey table. But the Concorde, a supersonic transatlantic passenger jet, was a money-losing venture that ceased operations in 2003.

Ideas and designs for “vactrains,” which are conceptually similar to Hyperloop, have been around for at least a century, says Wenlong Jin, an assistant professor of civil engineering at University of California, Irvine’s Institute of Transportation Studies. With advances in communications and materials technologies, he says, what once seemed crazy ideas are less so.

The biggest question is not how fast it can go, but whether it can really carry all those people.

Reviewing Musk’s plan yesterday afternoon, however, he wondered whether the pylons needed to hold up the steel tubes would really bear the weight and said it would be an enormous feat to design the system to carry 70 pods (carrying 28 people each) on a line at once, each departing at 30-second intervals. Musk’s analysis says the system could move 7.4 million people a year each way, and would be better than airplanes for cities less than 1,000 miles apart.

