advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Infographic of the Day: Everything We Know About the BP Spill. Seriously, Everything

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

We’ve been bringing you infogaphics on the BP spill, and they’ve told the story in bits and pieces. This crazy thing is another matter entirely. According to the designer Carol Zuber-Mallison at ZM Graphics, it was created in a frantic, four-day span and grew as the news kept rolling in.

advertisement
Gulf oil spill infographic

And as you can see, any single section tells a massive portion of the story. And by my count, there’s almost 20 separate sets of graphs. For example, you get the environmental impacts:

Gulf oil spill infographic

The impact on the fishing industry:

Gulf oil spill infographic

The mess of fixes that BP is trying out:

Gulf oil spill infographic

And the impact on the tourism industry:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life