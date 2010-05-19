Infographic of the Day: Everything We Know About the BP Spill. Seriously, Everything

We’ve been bringing you infogaphics on the BP spill, and they’ve told the story in bits and pieces. This crazy thing is another matter entirely. According to the designer Carol Zuber-Mallison at ZM Graphics, it was created in a frantic, four-day span and grew as the news kept rolling in.
And as you can see, any single section tells a massive portion of the story. And by my count, there’s almost 20 separate sets of graphs. For example, you get the environmental impacts:
The impact on the fishing industry:
The mess of fixes that BP is trying out:
And the impact on the tourism industry:
Click for the full-sized version.