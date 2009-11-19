Clients From Hell: The Problem With Design? It’s the Clients, Not the Designers

Maybe the toughest thing about being a designer is suffering the idiocy of your clients. Clients From Hell gives designers a much-needed place to air their horror stories. Which all basically boil down to: Clients have no idea what good design costs. And clients tend to be ludicrously stupid about design, even while insisting they understand it.

For example:

The artwork is approved, but we need to replace the skeleton, we thinkit might be homosexual, and that could ostracise the audience, it’s avery masculine industry.

Or:

We think there’s too much space, can you put all the services we doinside the logo. And if you can – make it 3D too, so it moves when youtilt the paper.

Or:

We have an animation budget of about $1200. We are looking forcharacter designs, storyboards and animation. We are thinking along thelines of that Pixar Film with fish in it. You know the one? FindingNema? It’ll get you good exposure. We’ll put it on Virgin Airlines.

Man, there are some doofuses out there. For designers: Enjoy the site. For would-be design clients: Maybe you’ll learn something? Oh, right. Probably not.