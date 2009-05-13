The Kids Are Alright: RISD Students Strut Their Stuff at the ICFF

Students at the Rhode Island School of Design will show off their work at this year’s International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York, which convenes this Friday and runs through Tuesday. The exhibition, titled Immaterialize, stemmed from a a semester-long course in 2008, which tasked students to create furniture from non-traditional materials. Here’s a peek at the nine projects.

Ruth Fore used aluminum wire–which is fairly soft and forgiving–to create a chair. Fore used 3000 feet of wire, that she wove together by hand:

Debra Folz managed to create a table made only of wax that amazingly supports up to 150 pounds:

Isao Takezawa created this stool by soaking leather in boiling water, and then letting it harden. The stool is made of three identical pieces, that were sewn together after the leather stiffened:

Ian Horowitz created shoes using small sheets of loofah–the same rough gourds used in exfoliating bath sponges:

Andrew Mau’s bowl is made only of a porcelain base and thousands of feather quills; it rests on the quills alone:

Chelsea Frost created throw pillows with silicone rubber, bubble wrap and zippers. When the pillow isn’t needed, it unzips to a flat sheet, for easy storage: