Real-Time Feeds Coming to a Web Site Near You, Courtesy of Google

Google’s Feed API lets Web site owners easily pop different types of data onto one page, by simply adding a few lines of JavaScript code. It’s pretty great, really; you can add a Twitter feed, blog, news updates, or all kinds of other feeds to a Web page really easily. It currently works like the rest of the Internet is indexed: Google (or whoever) essentially looks to see if the feed in question has any updates, then makes that change on their side. Once that’s done, the next time a visitor to the site reloads the page, they’ll see the new content.

The new version was revealed after ReadWriteWeb spotted a video Google had accidentally uploaded to YouTube, a few days ahead of the new product’s debut at Google’s I/O conference (this Wednesday in San Francisco). Google confirmed that the video’s legit, and that the feature would indeed be unveiled at I/O, which, while obvious, is nice of them. The video:

Instead of waiting for Google to crawl a feed, then reloading, Google’s Feed API will be upgraded to allow feeds to be pushed to any given Web site. That means feeds will be constantly uploaded within seconds, sort of like how push email works on a smartphone. It’s a really nice feature for smaller Web sites that can’t afford to hire skilled designers. We’ll hear more at I/O on Wednesday (though, let’s be honest: Google TV could well overshadow everything else at the conference).

Dan Nosowitz, the author of this post, can be followed on Twitter, corresponded with via email, and stalked in San Francisco (no link for that one–you’ll have to do the legwork yourself).